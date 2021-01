EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Time published an editorial over the weekend entitled, “Time for Ted Cruz to go”.

Cruz was among the Republican lawmakers who still voted to overturn the results of the Presidential election. This was hours after the violent attack on January 6th by pro-Trump supporters.

There is an alarming 39% of Americans who think the 2020 presidential election was rigged. That's extremely concerning and why my colleagues and I are calling for a 10-day emergency audit to resolve serious allegations of voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/gwbi5T20LZ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 6, 2021

The Houston Chronicle has also called for Cruz’s removal along with the Austin American.