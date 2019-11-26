El Paso Thanksgiving Holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Many employees in El Paso will get to spend this Thanksgiving Holiday with their loved ones. Meaning there will be some closures this Holiday season.

City Hall and administrative offices and El Paso County offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Garbage collections scheduled for November 28 and 29, will be picked up on December 2. Only gray trash bins will be collected on December 2. View collection schedule at elpasotexas.gov/ESD.

Free Sun Metro bus and Streetcar rides on Thanksgiving Day. All bus routes will run on the Sunday/Holiday schedule. More info at sunmetro.net.

TTUHSC El Paso libraries will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Classes and regular hours of operation for the rest of the campus will resume Monday, Dec. 2.

Socorro, Ysleta, and El Paso Independent School District offices and schools will be closed for the Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25-29. Offices and campuses will re-open on Dec. 2. In case of an emergency, please contact SISD Police Services Dispatch at 915-937-4357.

The administrative offices of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department will be closed Nov. 28-29. However, emergency services and law enforcement in the field will not be affected by the closures.

The following is a list of more closures/modifications:

Closures for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Animal Services Center

Citizen Collection Stations (CCS)

Greater El Paso Landfill

El Paso Museums (Archeology, Art, History)

El Paso Zoo

One Stop Shop

Parks and Recreation Facilities

Public Health Facilities

Public Library Branches

Friday, Nov. 29 closures/modifications:

Animal Services Center – Open regular hours

El Paso Zoo – Open regular hours

Citizen Collection Stations (CCS) – Closed

Greater El Paso Landfill – Closed

El Paso Museums (Archeology, Art, History) – Closed

One Stop Shop – Closed

Public Health Facilities – Closed

Public Library Branches – Closed

The following Parks and Recreation facilities will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Carolina Rec Center

Don Haskins Rec Center

Gary Del Palacio Rec Center

Multipurpose Rec Center

Nolan Richardson Rec Center

San Juan Rec Center

O’rourke Rec Center

Sun Metro and Streetcar – normal operating hours.