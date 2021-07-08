El Paso teen’s death being investigated as ‘suspicious,’ police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officers with the El Paso Police Department are investigating an El Paso teen’s death as suspicious, the agency said on Thursday.

EPPD officers responded to initial reports of a suicide death in Northeast El Paso on Tuesday, however, it was later deemed as suspicious circumstances. Investigators said it happened at the 4200 block of Fred Wilson Ave.



No further details are available and the investigation is ongoing.

The teen’s family has set up a gofundme page for funeral expenses, with the family stating that the teen just turned 14 years old.



This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

