EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At 19 years old, Andrea Hernandez becomes the youngest woman to graduate from UTEP with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree this spring.

Not only is Hernandez representing UTEP, but she honors EPCC as she was part of the inaugural class at Americas High School’s Trailblazers Early College High School (ECHS) in 2017, according to the release sent by El Paso Community College.

El Paso Community College says that Hernandez decided to be a nurse at a very young age.

“I watched how considerate nurses were and that was the only choice I wanted to follow,” Hernandez said.

The college adds Hernandez received her Associate’s Degree from EPCC in 2021 and was later transferred into the UTEP Nursing Program.

Andrea Hernandez 3rd from right at Americas High School ECHS grand opening in 2017.

“Early College High Schools, a partnership between EPCC and eight school districts in the region, create a supportive environment for students underrepresented in higher education that challenges them to reach their full potential,” said Tonie Badillo, EPCC dean of Dual Credit.