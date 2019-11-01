El Paso teen hoping to inspire others with kind gesture

A 14-year old El Paso teenager is chopping off nearly a foot of his hair in order to donate it to charity.

Diego Vielma had been growing his hair out for three years.

His plan was to donate it to Locks of Love, which creates wigs from donated hair for children facing hair loss from cancer treatments.

“It happened three years ago, I dared him to shave his hair off and he pretty much said, ‘I’ll shave my hair off if I can donate it after it gets long enough,'” said Rick Vielma, Diego’s father.

On top of helping others, Diego has a closer connection to the cause after losing a loved one to cancer.

“I’m doing this for my grandpa and I hope it goes to someone who actually really needs it,” Diego said.

Diego is now hoping to inspire others to help out and do the same.

“You know, I’m letting my hair grow out, so that eventually I can donate it and follow suit, so he’s a good role model if you will,” said Diego’s father.

