El Paso teen becomes fashion influencer from home on ‘Teleport’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teen in El Paso is becoming a fashion influencer right from home.

Savannah Grajeda, a sophomore at Pebble Hills High School, parlayed her flair for fashion into a lucrative business venture that helps pass the time in the pandemic.

Grajeda is a freelancer for Teleport, a Los Angeles-based company with a shoppable short video app. The Tik Tok-style videos allow users to shop each piece worn in the video.

Grajeda tells KTSM 9 News she was a user of the app and was approached by the company’s PR team. After a few Zoom meetings, the CEO asked to meet with her and offered her a role as a freelance influencer.

The offer sounded as good as a teenage dream could be, but Grajeda still had to consult her parents.

“I didn’t tell them anything because I wasn’t sure how it was going to be or how I was going to do,” says Grajeda. “But after the last Zoom, I was like ‘Guys! I got a call from Teleport — the app!’ and they were like ‘oh my god.’”

She says her parents were excited for her, and so was she because this was the first time an opportunity like this had been offered.

Teleport is distinctive from competitors in that revenue is shared with each creator. Creators can earn a base rate that starts at 1 percent for any sale made from a video. The company is offering a five-times base rate bonus with a limit of $10,000 per user for its first $1 million in sales.

Like Tik Tok, Teleport creators post 20-second videos that can include montages of different outfits or the creator in their natural habitats at home or out in the world. They are encouraged to amplify their personal aesthetics.

“Be yourself with a no-filter home fashion show. No follower counts or like counts. Just a positive and playful community of fashion lovers around the world,” the company invites.

If a user likes a creator’s sweater, shoes or dress (or all of the above), they can order directly on Teleport and the products will be fulfilled by retailers.

Teleport relies on a model of show-not-tell, where products are based on the creator’s individual style and preferences instead of paid content or infomercial-style testimonials.

“Teleport is a way to express yourself through clothing. It is personal, unfiltered and authentic. I love having the opportunity to see different styles around the nation and being able to purchase them right then and there,” says Grajeda on Teleport’s homepage.

Unlike Instagram, Teleport’s user pages function like a mood board that users can access for style inspiration. Users do not have followers, but rather “rep” counts that serve as reputation-based endorsements determined by a creator’s product recommendations.

Creator’s clout is contingent on recommending products and items they use every day, which strays from aggressive and sometimes predatory branded content.

Grajeda says her friends are impressed but not at all surprised.

“One of my friends got the app and she sent me a screenshot, and I was on the app store,” says Grajeda.

“Like one of my videos as a model!”

Grajeda says the response has been supportive.

“They’ve been like, ‘dude we knew you could do it, you’ve got good ‘fits — you’ve got this,” she adds.

A scroll through Teleport’s Instagram shows teens in carefully curated outfits from daily life, like trips to Chik Fil A or doing homework.

One of Grajeda’s videos is a nod to Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8r Boi” and features the teen’s outfit inside a diner wearing a combination of high-low items like Ralph Lauren and Dickies.

For Grajeda, it’s not so much about becoming rich or famous — although that could happen — but rather about maintaining a sense of normality amid the pandemic.

Teens across the country like Grajeda are no longer able to express themselves down the halls of their high schools on a daily basis.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been into fashion,” she says.

“My sisters and I always want to dress up and look different, so when this pandemic hit, it’s the only thing that kept us thinking that we could keep going throughout the day like nothing has changed.”