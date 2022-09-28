EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr.

A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the homicide of Manuel Sanchez Jr. On Sep. 4, Sanchez failed to return home, having his family file a missing person’s report with EPPD. On Sep. 9, human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in the desert near Fort Bliss.

On Sep. 14, Michael Levya was taken into custody and turned over to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit for an outstanding state warrant on an aggravated robbery charge. After Army CID confirmed the remains in the vehicle to be Manuel Sanchez Jr., Levya was formally charged by EPPD CAP for Capital Murder along with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

