EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly fired a gun at four other teenagers in East El Paso during a drive-by shooting.

According to El Paso Police, four teenage boys were in front of a residence along the 10900 block of Delafield Dr. on Wednesday, July 19, when a 19-year-old drove up, pointed a gun at them and fired.

Police say they responded to a report of deadly conduct in progress at around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the 19-year-old, later identified as Thomas Xavier Rosales, allegedly fled the area before officers arrived.

Gang investigators with the El Paso Police Department identified Rosales as the alleged shooter.

Police say Rosales was located 20 minutes later after the incident and was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Officers found Rosales to have “22 vaping devices containing THC and several bags of marijuana,” according to El Paso Police.

Rosales was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana of more than four ounces and less than 5 pounds. His bond totaled $50,000.