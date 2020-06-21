El Paso tacks on 148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second day in a row, El Paso recorded a large number of positive COVID-19 cases. The El Paso Department of Public Health says 148 positive virus tests came back Sunday. While not the highest number in a single day, it does rank in the top five.

As of Sunday, the City reports 4,488 virus cases. There are 1,193 active cases and 3,175 recovered cases, according to health officials.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, keeping the toll at 120 since the pandemic began.

The number of people hospitalized decreased slightly overnight for the first time since last Monday. There are currently 102 people hospitalized, 52 of whom are in ICU and 19 on ventilators.

Saturday, the City said it was investigating whether the new cases were associated with Memorial Day. It’s not the first time the City has pointed to a holiday for significant increases in test numbers. However, Memorial Day was 26 days ago, well past the 14-day maximum incubation period prescribed by the CDC.

On June 4, the City also claimed Memorial Day was to blame for a significant spike (197) virus cases. The City later admitted that the spike was due to weeks-old data from the Rogelio Sanchez Jail that was experiencing an outbreak in May. Still, most of the inmates recovered by the time the City reported the data.