EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in the El Paso Symphony history, the October classical concerts will feature the theremin, which is an electronic musical instrument.

The theremin is said to be an electronic musical instrument performed without any physical contact. Robb Schwimmer, a thereminist, will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Bohuslav Rattay. Schwimmer will be performing the Spellbound Suite by Miklós Rózsa’s and the Vertigo Suite by Berrnard Herrmann on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Plaza Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Rob Schwimmer is known to be a composer-pianist, thereminist, vocalist and Haken Continuum player who has performed and recorded throughout the world. He is also known as the founding member and former co-director of The NY Theremin Society, and he is also one of the top theremin virtuosos in the world.

Rob Schwimmer playing theremin, 5/15/15.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at epso.org or ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Plaza Theatre Box.

