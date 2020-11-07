El Paso surpasses 60,000 COVID cases as hospital catastrophe worsens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s hospital catastrophe worsened Saturday, as a record 1,064 people are now hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus. There are also 315 patients in ICU and 169 on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported, including a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, and a man in his 90s. The City claims all four victims had underlying medical conditions. The total number of fatalities from the virus stands at 661.

There were 1,020 new COVID-19 cases recorded Saturday with 232 delayed results. For the first time since the pandemic began, El Paso surpassed 10,000 cases in a single week. As of Saturday, there are 24,562 active cases — 40.2 percent of all cases since March are now considered active.

The worsening hospital catastrophe comes as Fort Bliss also declared a public health emergency Friday. The declaration allows the installation to prepare William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) for DOD beneficiaries.

El Paso Police also announced they would begin enforcement of the County’s shutdown orders effective immediately. The shutdown orders call for all non-essential businesses, including restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, and massage parlors to close until November 11, unless the order is extended. Restaurants are allowed to operate on a take-out basis only.