El Paso surpasses 50,000 COVID cases and 600 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reached a grim milestone of 602 total COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, as the City announced three new deaths — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 40s.

In addition to the deaths, 1,148 new virus cases were announced, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 50,114. Of those, 17,496 are still active — an all-time high. There were also an additional 83 delayed cases added from the state from the last month.

As of Sunday, there are 943 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso, 271 in ICU, and 162 patients on ventilators. All of Sunday’s hospitalization metrics were all-time highs.

This comes as the County Judge announced he’s requested a third mobile morgue at the medical examiner’s office to hold additional bodies they are expecting as the crisis worsens.

The City of El Paso along with help from Houston United Medical Memorial Center and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar opened a seventh COVID-19 testing site Saturday in Far East El Paso.

The free drive-thru testing site is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday, beginning tomorrow, Saturday, October 31. The site is located at the County SportsPark, 1780 N. Zaragoza (Entrance off of Joe Battle Boulevard).

No appointments are needed. Testing is free and available for anyone 5 years or older with or without symptoms. The Sportspark will allow for up to 1,000 tests per day. While no appointments are needed, the public is encouraged to arrive early as tests are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.