El Paso surpasses 1,000 total virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 11 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,010.

All 11 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 50s, three men and two women in their 60s, one man and one woman in their 70s and three women in their 80s.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they occurred between the first week of October and the first week of December.

The Health Department also reported 217 new cases, as well as five weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 45, 48 and 49.

There are 37,811 active cases, 730 hospitalizations and 281 patients in the ICU.

Health officials said that 50,304 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, or 56 percent of all patients.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit the city’s COVID-19 dashboard at EPStrong.org.

Latest Headlines