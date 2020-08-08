El Paso surges past 16,000 virus cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health officials reported 132 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the number of cases to date in El Paso County to 16,040.

In addition to the new cases, there were also five deaths reported, bringing the number of deaths to 291. Among the deaths were three men in their 70s and two men in their 90s. Men significantly outweigh the number of COVID-19 deaths in El Paso County.

After three weeks of decreasing positive virus results, El Paso reported a 13.2 percent increase this week over last, ending with 1,630 new cases added this week and 22 deaths. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is now 12.02 percent, showing an increase in positivity rate among those tested in the community. The City’s data also shows 22 percent of the positive cases are asymptomatic.

The number of hospitalizations continues its five-day downward trend on Saturday. There are now 234 hospitalizations, the lowest number since July 6, when the number of admissions began a steep incline. There are 78 patients in ICU and 38 on a ventilator. The number of patients on a ventilator jumped by five overnight.

The City is also reporting the number of patients who have been treated in El Paso or died in El Paso area hospitals who live in New Mexico, Mexico, or elsewhere. According to this data, three additional deaths not reported in City data were men from Mexico. Three women and 11 men from New Mexico also died in El Paso area hospitals since the pandemic began.

A full breakdown of all city data can be found on their website, www.elpasostrong.org/results.php.