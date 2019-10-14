El Paso sunset in Mid October

Weather Watchers took to social media to share their view of El Paso’s beautiful sunset.

An upper wave is moving into our region, which will drag in moisture. The high clouds from the increase in moisture is what is causing such beautiful sunsets this Sunday evening.

Afternoon highs will be a couple of degrees below average Monday, with a slight chance for isolated evening storms.

A cold front is expected to dive into the El Paso area by Wednesday, keeping us below average, before low to mid 80s return for the rest of the week.

Here are just some of tonight’s beautiful evening skies.

Lower Valley El Paso sunset shot by Certified Weather Watcher Alberto Ortiz

West El Paso sunset shot by Weather Watcher Estefania Seyffert

NE El Paso sunset shot by Certified Weather Watcher Kevin Parker

El Paso sunset shot by Certified Weather Watcher Jon Meadow

