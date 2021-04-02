El Paso Sun City to host annual Easter Basket Drive this Sunday

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sun City Pride (EPSCP) will be hosting a drive-thru Easter basket event at Memorial Park this Sunday, April 4th, beginning at 9:00 am. All families in the community are invited to join and pick up Easter baskets for their family.

Over 300 baskets will be available for families to pick up at the park.

According to the President of the El Paso Sun City Pride Organization, Edward Gallardo III the goal of EPSCP’s annual event is to “Bring our community together one family at a time!”

EPSCP will have a drive thru-location set up on the 1600 block of Copper Street at the intersection of Copper St. and Luna St. Pride flags will be utilized to direct all guests to the location of the basket distribution site.

In order to mitigate traffic congestion in the area, vehicles are encouraged to approach the drive-thru location going EAST bound on copper from Piedras Street and continuing on to then exit onto Copia Street.

Masks are required and EPSCP will be enforcing all COVID precautionary meausures to ensure the safety of all attendees.

The EPSCP board would like to include a very special thank you to Girls Scout Troup 64201, Lee Store at the Outlet Mall, One Stop Bail Bonds, and the Borderland Rainbow Center for their generous donations! Without our community partners, events like this would not be possible.