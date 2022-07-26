EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bank of America announced Monday two rising high school seniors from El Paso were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders.

The program is an eight-week summer internship providing students with first-hand experience serving their communities.

The Class of 2022 El Paso Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Eric Jaehong Min, Coronado High School

Emilio Jackson, Montwood High School

These two students were selected for their leadership, background, passion and commitment to community.

Eric is passionate about community service and helping others successfully pursue their goals which is why he helped to establish the El Paso branch of Leaders United for Change, a student-led non-profit organization that connects the resources and talents of students with communities through academic mentorship.

Emilio is a member of a program that steers student towards biomedical and engineering careers. He has tutored students at the Harmony School of Excellence El Paso and served as the assistant coordinator for the school’s annual STEM science fair.

“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities and leadership development,” said Kristi Marcum, president, Bank of America El Paso. “We recognize young adults are the future of El Paso, which is why programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the local workforce.” As part of the program, these students will earn $17 per hour while interning at the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso and receive a Chromebook. This year, students will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store