El Paso Strong: Resources for the community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— A memorial honoring victims of Saturday's mass shooting is now adorned with wooden crosses handmade by a man who traveled from as far away as Chicago.

"These are angels, because they've been murdered, and they're gone, unanticipated death," said Greg Zanis, who made the 1,500-mile trip with at least 20 crosses in his truck.