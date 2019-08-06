El Paso Strong: Resources for the community

As victims and the families of victims continue to deal with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting, the city
- The El Paso Victims Relief Fund was established to accept monetary donations to support victims and their families. To donate, click here.
- If you or someone you know may have been affected by the crime, contact the Victim Services Hotline at 915-779-1800.
- If you are in need of help with a federal agency in the wake of this tragedy, including issues with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Medicaid, Social Security Administration, and others, contact the office of U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar by calling (915) 541-1400 or to submit an inquiry online, clicking here.
- For new information on the situation as it develops, please follow the El Paso Police Twitter account.
- For general information
inthe State of Texas, dial 311.
- Crisis Mental Health Hotline: 1 (877) 541-7905.
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.
- Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, then press 1.
- El Paso County: Dial 211.
- Crisis Services for El Paso County: Dial 211.
- Teen Line provides a free and confidential telephone helpline for teens: Dial 800-852-8336 or text TEEN to 839863.
- The Cesar Ornelas Law Firm is providing free probate legal services to the families of the deceased victims, including
affidavitof heirship; setting up probate hearings; representing families at administratorof estate hearings ; andhandling probate proceedings for families. the law firm will pay all fees for filing documents. Families should call 210-957-2103 or email cesar@oinjurylaw.com.