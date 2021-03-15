El Paso Streetcar undergoes monthly maintenance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Testing is now underway on the El Paso Streetcar.

Monthly testing started and January to ensure that rail certifications, as well as infrastructure and car maintenance fall under compliance of federal regulations.

The testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Friday. The weeklong testing will take place once per month from January to June.

Testing dates are as follows:

  • March 15 to March 19
  • April 12 to April 16
  • May 10 to May 14
  • June 7 to June 11

Streetcar service is still suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testing will be carried out on both the uptown and downtown loops, with streetcars running multiple times along the route throughout the day. While the streetcar is operating for testing purposes, motorists and pedestrians are urged to be extra vigilant and obey all safety measures along the route to include:

  • Never stop your vehicle on the tracks.
  • Obey all crossing signals and signage.
  • Never walk, run or ride your bicycle along the streetcar tracks.
  • Stay alert near all streetcar pedestrian crossings. Keep cell phones or headphones off until after your cross.
  • Keep a safe distance between yourself and the streetcars.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.

