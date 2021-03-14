El Paso Streetcar to undergo testing this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Streetcar has been out of service this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still requires monthly testing. The cars will be running beginning this week, but will not be picking up any passengers at this time.

The weeklong testing begins Monday, March 15 through March 19. The daily testing will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to ensure rail certifications, infrastructure and car maintenance are compliant as required by federal regulations.

Testing will be carried out on both the uptown and downtown loops, with streetcars running multiple times along the route throughout the day. While the streetcar is operating for testing purposes, motorists and pedestrians are urged to be extra vigilant and obey all safety measures along the route to include:

  • Never stop your vehicle on the tracks.
  • Obey all crossing signals and signage.
  • Never walk, run or ride your bicycle along the streetcar tracks.
  • Stay alert near all streetcar pedestrian crossings. Keep cell phones or headphones off until after your cross.
  • Keep a safe distance between yourself and the streetcars.

