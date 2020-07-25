El Paso Streetcar testing continues, residents reminded to stay clear of tracks

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Streetcar will continue to undergo scheduled operational testing the week of July 27, 2020.

Testing is scheduled between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. The public is reminded that streetcar service is suspended in response to COVID-19, and will not be picking up passengers during its testing period. Testing began July 20, 2020.

The testing will be carried out on both the downtown and uptown loops. Streetcars will run the routes multiple times during the day as required by federal regulations.

While the streetcar is operating, motorists and pedestrians are urged to be extra vigilant and obey all safety measures along the route to include:

Never stop your vehicle on the tracks.

Obey all crossing signals and signage.

Never walk, run or ride your bicycle along the streetcar tracks.

Stay alert near all streetcar pedestrian crossings. Keep cell phones or headphones off until after your cross.

Keep a safe distance between yourself and the streetcars.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sunmetro or follow us on Twitter @SunMetro.