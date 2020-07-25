El Paso Streetcar testing continues, residents reminded to stay clear of tracks

El Paso News

by: City of El Paso

Posted: / Updated:
EP_Streetcars_0_20190304175315

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Streetcar will continue to undergo scheduled operational testing the week of July 27, 2020.

Testing is scheduled between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. The public is reminded that streetcar service is suspended in response to COVID-19, and will not be picking up passengers during its testing period. Testing began July 20, 2020.

The testing will be carried out on both the downtown and uptown loops. Streetcars will run the routes multiple times during the day as required by federal regulations.

While the streetcar is operating, motorists and pedestrians are urged to be extra vigilant and obey all safety measures along the route to include:

  • Never stop your vehicle on the tracks.
  • Obey all crossing signals and signage.
  • Never walk, run or ride your bicycle along the streetcar tracks.
  • Stay alert near all streetcar pedestrian crossings. Keep cell phones or headphones off until after your cross.
  • Keep a safe distance between yourself and the streetcars.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sunmetro or follow us on Twitter @SunMetro.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BR.COM HOTEL PROTEST FOR MIGRANT CHILDREN HELD IN S TX 07.23.20

Woman attacked in attempted Lower Valley carjacking

Tracking The Tropics: 7/25/20

Pounding waves, wild winds precede Hurricane Hanna's arrival at Texas coast

David Yeomans live in North Padre Island where water levels continue rising

Storms arrive in Port Mansfield, Texas, before Hanna hits land

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link