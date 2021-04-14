El Paso storing Johnson & Johnson vaccine, city says doses can be stored 6 months

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the city of El Paso said that it will store its doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as it can be frozen for six months.

“That is the instruction that we received of people not to discard that Johnson & Johnson vaccine — they need to continue keeping it and store it at the recommending temperatures,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza the City and County Health Authority.

The city stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following Tuesday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

However, at a city news conference on Wednesday, officials said they will be storing the vaccine since it can be frozen for some time.

“It’s six months that they can be stored — other than the fact that we can’t get them in people’s arms, there’s no real burden on us. We have plenty of freezer and refrigerator space,” said El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, federal health officials reported six cases of rare blood clots in people who recently received the shot. The recommendations given by the FDA and CDC were made out of “an abundance of caution.”

City officials said none of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in El Paso nor in the State of Texas.

To date, the City has administered 1,244 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

