EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador.

An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.

The Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) along with their counterparts at the Clint Station ASU, discovered a human smuggling stash house near North Loop Dr. and North Carolina Dr. on August 8, 2022.

On August 9, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Clint Station ASU developed information stemming from the prior stash house event on Aug 8. This information led to a possible human smuggling stash house near Sean Haggarty Dr. and McCombs St.









When agents arrived at the trash-filled property, they discovered 25 adult migrants and 2 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

All migrants from both events were medically screened and evaluated. Those migrants amenable to Title 42 were expelled back to Mexico. Those not amenable to Title 42 expulsion were transported to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8.

These stash houses along with one discovered on August 5, add to the more than 193 stash houses discovered during Fiscal Year 2022. The disruption of stash houses, this fiscal year, has led to the rescue or interception of more than 2,126 migrants.









U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

