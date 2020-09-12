El Paso showing slow, steady decline in COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported one additional COVID-19 death Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 462 since the pandemic began March 13.

Saturday’s reported death was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

In addition to the man’s death, El Paso also reported 82 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number for the week to 508 and the overall number of positive cases to 21,559. The City says there were also 21 delayed positive cases reported from the state.

El Paso continued on a positive trend this week, showing the lowest new cases in a single week since the week ending June 13.

Unfortunately, after a slow but steady decline in hospitalizations in El Paso, the number of individuals hospitalized with the virus now stands at 115, up 12 since Monday. There are also 48 individuals in ICU and 24 on ventilators — the lowest number of ventilated patients since mid-June.

Sunday marks the six-month mark since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the Borderland.