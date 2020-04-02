El Paso Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Brissa Rubi Ortiz “ran away” from home in the 3700 block of Vista Del Este St. on March 22.

Ortiz is 4-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings, a blue and grey zippered sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and a white cap.

If anyone has seen her, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 915-832-4408 or 911.