El Paso Sheriff’s office conducts Anti-Bullying presentation for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Sherrif’s office conducted an Anti-Bullying presentation at El Paso Bridges Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Officials say a group of deputies spoke with students grades 2nd to 9th about the different types of bullying they may encounter, including cyber-bullying.

According to a release, students also learned about the laws in Texas concerning bullying, and the consequences that come with violating the laws.

El Paso County’s Sherrif’s office says deputies shared with students ways to keep themselves safe from bullies and the importance of looking out for one another.