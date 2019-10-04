El Paso Sheriff’s Office awarded thousands of dollars from drug sting investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- On Thursday, October 3, 2019, HSI SAC Jack P. Stanton presented Sheriff Richard D. Wiles and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office with a check for $75,000 as a result of the Sheriff’s Office participation in these long term investigations.

These funds are used by the agency to offset needs that would normally be paid for by taxpayers.

The EPCSO received a portion of a drug fund seizure totaling $216,000 in Hefflin, Alabama.

This stems from a narcotics investing which lasted several years, into an organization involved with the Sinaloa cartel.

HSI said the organization was moving multi-kilos of cocaine and heroin throughout the United States.

El Paso Sheriff Richard Wiles said the money will go towards funding items in the department.

“It could be any number of things like community policing equipment, brochures and promotional items and things that the county, unfortunately, budget for because of budget constraints so that’s what that money allows us to do,” Wiles said.

The Office of Homeland Security and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office work long term investigations of organized crime and Narcotics smuggling. When the cases are closed, certain assets that were purchased with illicit proceeds are seized and auctioned in accordance with state and federal laws. The proceeds from the auctions are divided amongst the participating agencies.