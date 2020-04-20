El Paso Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to report online or by phone amid COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to file more police reports online or over the phone in an effort to try and limit contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to use these tools for reporting calls of that require service but are not “in progress” and do not require a Deputy to be on scene limiting contact between Sheriff’s Office personnel and residents.

Officials said they are doing this as a way to remain in accordance with the Stay Home, Work Safe order by El Paso County Judge Richard Samaniego.  

All cases filed using the online reporting or over the phone system will be reviewed and the person will be contacted if further investigation of the case is needed. 

Those who want to make a report online should go to Sheriff’s website or call the Sheriff’s Office Communications at 915-915-832-440.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the community that filing a false police report is a crime. 

