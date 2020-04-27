El Paso Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-quarantine.
The deputy was not responding to calls or conducting patrol stops, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
“Indications are that the deputy contracted the virus from a family member in their household who had recently tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “The deputy is currently observing quarantine guidelines at home.”
The sheriff’s office said deputies and other personnel are screened before entering buildings.
“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with medical staff to implement necessary procedures and provide equipment to limit the outbreak of the virus in the workplace, this would include providing personal protective equipment to our personnel,” the release said.