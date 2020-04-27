El Paso Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-quarantine.

The deputy was not responding to calls or conducting patrol stops, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

“Indications are that the deputy contracted the virus from a family member in their household who had recently tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “The deputy is currently observing quarantine guidelines at home.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies and other personnel are screened before entering buildings.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with medical staff to implement necessary procedures and provide equipment to limit the outbreak of the virus in the workplace, this would include providing personal protective equipment to our personnel,” the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso"

Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies"

Governor's plan to reopen Texas businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor's plan to reopen Texas businesses"

Retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott announces"

Gov. Abbott announces phase one of reopening Texas economy begins on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces phase one of reopening Texas economy begins on May 1"

Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz