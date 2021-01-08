El Paso set to receive 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City and County officials announced that a total of 10,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are set to be delivered to El Paso next week.
El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said El Paso has been selected by the State as a test community to participate in mass vaccinations.
D’Agostino said the City is receiving 5,000 Moderna vaccines and County hospital University Medical Center will also receive an additional 5,000, for a total of 10,000 doses.
This is for new individuals seeking to get the first dose of the vaccine, as El Paso Department of Public Health Director Angela Mora said the required second doses are already allocated for those individuals who received their first dose.
