El Paso senior selected as semifinalist in NASA essay contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A senior at Chapin High School is seeing stars.

Cesar Meza, 18, is one of 155 semifinalists chosen in the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest, a national competition that asked K-12 students to imagine leading a one-week expedition at the Moon’s South Pole. Students were to consider who they would want in their crew, what types of technology and devices would they take and which of these would they leave behind to benefit future crews.

Meza’s essay focused on PLANT, or the Photoelectrolytic Lunar-volAtile Nexus Tap, a module that has steel capillaries that can penetrate lunar soil to get to subsurface water deposits. The module then uses sunlight to split water into oxygen and hydrogen gas, which can then be used on space missions.

The contest, sponsored by Future Engineers and NASA, received around 14,000 essay submissions.

As a semifinalist, Meza will receive an Artemis Prize Pack filled with space-themed prizes, as well as the opportunity to attend a series of virtual Artemis Explorer Sessions with NASA experts. NASA’s Artemis Program will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon.

Meza, who will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall, said he has always been interested in space.

“(Space has) always been this interest, this kind of exploration of imagination if you will. It’s just so amazing and inspiring,” Meza said. “I don’t know how old I was, but I was on my parent’s bed looking at Apollo footage on a little TV that we had and … (I was) kind of trying to emulate bouncing around on the surface of the moon.

“As a kid, I was fascinated. I would always dress up as an astronaut. I would go out into our yard with a bunch of red rocks and act as if I was on the surface of Mars,” he said. “It was just this idea of being able to go somewhere where no one has ever been before or being able to contribute to that right, to design these new concepts in while looking at the stars.”

On April 7, the contest will be narrowed to nine national finalists, who will be interviewed about their essays. In May, the grand prize winners will be announced, each of which will win a family trip to attend NASA’s Artemis I launch at Kennedy Space Center.

“Imagine being able to be there, you know? I’ve never seen a rocket launch in person, but just seeing the sheer magnitude of it … imagine being there in person,” Meza said. “That’d be quite the experience and knowing that you’re going to be there as part of that history — this first step toward a prolonged presence, human presence, on the moon. That’s just, it’s priceless.”

Meza said even if he is not named one of the nine finalists, he is honored to have made it this far. A digital copy of his essay — along with all of the other participants’ essays — will be flown around the Moon aboard Artemis I.

To view Meza’s essay, visit https://www.futureengineers.org/artemismoonpodessay/gallery/47181.

The recording of the live event can be viewed on YouTube. To learn more about NASA’s Artemis Program, visit nasa.gov/specials/artemis/.