El Paso sees dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases: City reports 523 new cases, 4 deaths

EL PASO, Texas — The number of new coronavirus cases has spiked dramatically. The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported 523 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday.

The City also reported four deaths, bringing the City’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 541.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They were one female in her 50s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 70s and one female in her 90s.

There are currently 4,929 active cases in the community, another record high.

The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 26,969, of which 21,370 have recovered.

The spike comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would allow Texas bars and nightclubs in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalizations to reopen at a limited capacity.

El Paso County officials, however, asked Gov. Abbott to delay further reopenings in El Paso.

“We are deeply concerned with the current rising trends we are experiencing on number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “We continue to alert our community that the only way to slow down the spread of the virus is by exercising our responsibility to protect our own health and that of our loved ones, our neighbors and our community. Without a vaccine or medication to cure the disease, it’s up to each and every one of us to stop the spread of disease through the most effective means available such as wearing a face covering, observing social distance, practicing proper hygiene and remaining in isolation or quarantine when ordered. We need to avoid and prevent situations where we might infect others or become infected.”

For a detailed look at El Paso COVID-19 data, visit EPStrong.org.

