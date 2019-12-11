El Paso Salvation Army is in urgent need of donations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Salvation Army is in urgent need of Red Kettle donations this holiday season.

The Red Kettle is referring to the bell ringers we see around town outside of stores during the holidays.

Organizers say donations have significantly dropped this year. Last year 300 thousand dollars were collected through the Red Kettles, and thus far only 78 thousand dollars have been collected this year.

With a goal of 280 thousand dollars, organizers begin to worry as they have not even reached half of their anticipated goal.

Officials believe that because of our late Thanksgiving date, the campaign has had less time to collect funds.

The Salvation Army provides services such as food, shelter, clothing, and utility bill assistance.

Communications and Development Director Teresa Talamantes tells KTSM the campaign only runs Monday through Saturday until Christmas Eve.

Talamantes also says donations can be made via phone at 915-544-9811 or may be dropped off at the shelter located at 4300 East Paisano.