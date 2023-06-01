EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Roller Derby (EPRD) will be hosting its Double Header game Saturday, June 10 at Nations Tobin Recreation Center.
The event consists of two games and will feature half-time entertainment, food trucks and an exhilarating blend of speed and power.
The doors will be opening at 5:30 p.m., the first game will be at 6:00 p.m. and the second game at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, all EPRD home games are BYOB (bring your own beer) events for the 21+ crowd. No glass containers are allowed.
Early Bird tickets (online sales) will end at 10 a.m. on the day of the event. Tickets will be $12 at the door and $10 for active military. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit of the night, Project Vida.