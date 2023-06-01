EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Roller Derby (EPRD) will be hosting its Double Header game Saturday, June 10 at Nations Tobin Recreation Center.

Courtesy of El Paso Roller Derby

The event consists of two games and will feature half-time entertainment, food trucks and an exhilarating blend of speed and power.

The doors will be opening at 5:30 p.m., the first game will be at 6:00 p.m. and the second game at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, all EPRD home games are BYOB (bring your own beer) events for the 21+ crowd. No glass containers are allowed.

Early Bird tickets (online sales) will end at 10 a.m. on the day of the event. Tickets will be $12 at the door and $10 for active military. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit of the night, Project Vida.