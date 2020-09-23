El Paso Rhinos to provide free hockey training sessions for Boys & Girls Clubs members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Rhinos and the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso are partnering together in order to provide local children with the opportunity to learn and play hockey for free.

Starting in December, Boys & Girls Club members will be able to engage with players while learning how to skate and play hockey at the ice rink.

“In the past, we have worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs Of El Paso, sending players to visit through the Skate Mates program and having members of the Boys & Girls Clubs at Rhino home games,” said Rhino Head Coach Cory Herman. “We wanted to offer the Club a special program to make sure that every child in El Paso has the opportunity to play the game of hockey.”

According to a news release, the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso will oversee registration for its members and will provide transportation for participants to and from the rink. The Rhinos will supply all equipment and instructors. Each session will be held on Fridays and will run from December 2020 to May 2021.

“This exciting partnership between Boys & Girls Club of El Paso and the Rhinos will provide exciting opportunities for our kids to learn about sportsmanship and teamwork, all while having fun and learning a new sport from world-class athletes,” said Anthony Tomasheski, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso.

Officials said that throughout registration, transportation, and instruction, all participants and coaches will remain socially distant and participants will be provided with equipment that has been thoroughly sanitized before each use.