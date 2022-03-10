EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Rhinos are hosting a playoff series as part of the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (if necessary).

Club officials say in appreciation for El Paso’s support this season, all three games will be free admission.

The Rhinos are in the Division Semi-finals portion of their season (March 10-13).

After finishing the regular season in third place with a record of 33-13-1 (W-L-OTL), El Paso will now

welcome the second place Oklahoma City Ice Hawks. The difference between the Rhinos’ and Ice Hawks’

record is just one overtime loss.

The winner of the series will advance to the next round of playoffs

and play the winner of the Texas Brahmas-Texas RoadRunners series.

The five divisional playoff champions and one wild card team will advance to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship Tournament, where they will play a two-game round-robin format followed by a semi-final and a championship game at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, MO from March 23-27.

The five divisional playoff winners will be seeded 1-5 based on their regular season point totals. The wild card team will be the 6thÂ seed.

A round-robin format with two pools will be implemented, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the Semi-Finals, where they will then cross over to play the other top two teams from the other pool. The winners of the Semi-Finals will advance to the Fraser Cup Championship Game.

For all three games, the Rhinos will wear St. Patrick’s themed jerseys that will be auctioned online between 9 am on Friday and noon on Sunday.

The free best-of-three series will be played at the El Paso County Events Center (4100 E. Paisano). The

puck drops at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday at 4:30 pm.

Tickets are not needed, and doors open an hour before game time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.