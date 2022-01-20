El Paso Restaurants hit hard due to labor shortage, inflation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It seems like COVID has struck again, this time taking a local spot off the map, while another faces challenges just to open their doors.

After 11 years on the west side of El Paso, Tortugas will close its doors for good Friday.

Tortuga’s owner Ron Patterson says there were many factors that went into the decision to close, but that the main two were lack of employees and inflation of food products. He said that he profits went down over 70% when compared to the pre-Covid era and that it was harder and harder to get people through the door.

“Pretty much everything, covid is the biggest effect, its cut down all of our customer sales, we have less traffic, my sales are down 70 percent from pre covid. I also cant keep staff on hand I used to have 10 employees and now I’m down to 4.” Ron Patterson, Tortuga’s owner

For restaurant owner Edward Farah, he doing the opposite in that he is actually trying to open the doors to his new restaurant. He was farced to push back his opening date four times for the same reason and is still struggling to find enough employees.

“It’s almost impossible right now everyone is stealing each other’s employees going from restaurant to restaurant taking everybody. goods and services is really tough right now like i cant find chicken on a daily basis for example which is one of my best sellers of course aluminum trays all that stuff you just cant find that stuff on a daily basis.” Edward Farah, new restaurant owner

According to Dr. Tom Fullerton, a economics and finance professor from UTEP, employees may be opting out of working in hospitality because of the flexibility that other jobs may offer.

“They’ve discovered that some of these other sectors that have more flexible working arrangements that allow to manage their households more effectively than what was the case under their old work schedules.”

Even so, both owners are looking ahead, with Patterson focus on his other business, and Farah about to have his soft opening for the restaurant within the next couple of weeks.

