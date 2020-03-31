El Paso residents show off sidewalk art skills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans are finding new ways to brighten their days while still following the city’s ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order.

Many families taking their art skills to their front yards and creating bright and colorful sidewalk art.

It’s a trend sweeping the nation, as many cities are under similar orders.

Here are some of the photos El Pasoans sent us: