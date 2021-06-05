El Paso reports no new virus deaths for 3rd day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 2,620 after health officials reported no new virus-related deaths for the third day in a row on Saturday.

The El Paso Department of Health, however, did report 11 new cases, as well as one additional case that is part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The result is from the test conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 22. We are currently in CDC Week 22.

There are 673 active cases and 58 people are hospitalized, 24 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators. The number of hospitalized people has been lower than 100 since May 15.

As of Saturday, 56.3 percent of El Pasoans 12 and over have been fully vaccinated and 70.4 percent are partially vaccinated. The county’s older population is faring better: 82.6 percent of El Pasoans 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 92.4 percent are partially vaccinated.

According to health officials, 132,825 individuals, or 97.5 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

