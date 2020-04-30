El Paso reports four new deaths due to COVID-19, 887 total cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso now has 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

The four new deaths, along with 30 new cases, were reported by city and health officials Wednesday evening in a news release.

In addition to the four new fatal cases, there have now been 887 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the El Paso area, with 535 of those cases still being active.

“We are saddened to report four new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “It is important to remember that we have not reached the peak in El Paso County and it is essential that residents understand the severity of this virus. Even as the state works to reopen, each of us must still take responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable loved ones. Remember, stay home if possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands, wear a face covering and avoid gatherings.”

The latest numbers come as certain businesses are preparing to open their doors on Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled his first phase to restart the states economy.