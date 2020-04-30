Breaking News
El Paso reports four new deaths due to COVID-19, 887 total cases

El Paso reports four new deaths due to COVID-19, 887 total cases

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso now has 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

The four new deaths, along with 30 new cases, were reported by city and health officials Wednesday evening in a news release.

In addition to the four new fatal cases, there have now been 887 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the El Paso area, with 535 of those cases still being active.

“We are saddened to report four new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “It is important to remember that we have not reached the peak in El Paso County and it is essential that residents understand the severity of this virus. Even as the state works to reopen, each of us must still take responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable loved ones. Remember, stay home if possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands, wear a face covering and avoid gatherings.”

The latest numbers come as certain businesses are preparing to open their doors on Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled his first phase to restart the states economy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso hospitals, community members respond to 'Stay at Home' order expiring Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hospitals, community members respond to 'Stay at Home' order expiring Thursday"

Nurse turns into mail carrier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse turns into mail carrier"

6 immigrant women to be released after suing ICE

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 immigrant women to be released after suing ICE"

EPISD offering Saturday meals during Friday meal pick-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD offering Saturday meals during Friday meal pick-up"

Virtual celebration for Dia De Los Ninos, Did De Los Libros

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual celebration for Dia De Los Ninos, Did De Los Libros"

Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products and fabric plague EPWater Station

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products and fabric plague EPWater Station"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz