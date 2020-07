EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wednesday, the El Paso Department of Health reported 256 additional coronavirus cases and 9 new deaths.

The death toll in El Paso is now at 196, and the total number of positive cases is 12,297. Of those, 3,859 cases are being reported as active.

There are currently 310 patients hospitalized, 116 in the ICU, and 46 on ventilators.

8,242 people are designated as having recovered from COVID-19.

