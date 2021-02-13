El Paso reports 8 new virus deaths, 364 new cases

There have been more than 100,000 in El Paso County who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eight new virus-related deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths related to coronavirus in El Paso to 1,828.

The deaths happened over a period of nearly five months, according to the City of El Paso Department of Health. All eight patients had underlying health conditions.

They include one man in his 60s, three men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and one man and two women in their 90s.

On Saturday, the Health Department also reported 364 new cases and 69 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 47, 51, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. We are currently in CDC Week 6.

As of Saturday, there are 383 hospitalized individuals, 142 in the ICU and 105 on ventilators.

There are 8,054 active cases, a decrease in 88 cases from Friday’s count, and 108,726 individuals, or 91.6 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the state’s vaccine data dashboard, there have been 103,493 in El Paso County who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — an increase of 2,851 from Friday — and 43,021 people, or an increase of 2,157, in El Paso County who have been fully vaccinated.

For more detailed information on COVID-19 in El Paso, visit epstrong.org and the state’s vaccine data dashboard for more information on COVID vaccines in El Paso.