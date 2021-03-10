El Paso reports 7 news virus deaths, 134 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the El Paso Department of Health reported seven new virus-related deaths, which occurred over a period of nearly four months.

The new deaths bring El Paso’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 2,211.

Health officials said all seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include two women in their 60s, one woman and one man in their 70s, two men in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 134 new cases, as well as 21 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. We are currently in CDC Week 10.

There 4,101 active cases, with 258 individuals hospitalized, 107 in the ICU and 91 on ventilators.

Health officials said that 119,400 individuals, or 95 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

