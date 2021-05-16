El Paso reports 68 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Department of Health says 68 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the community but no new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Sunday’s data also shows hospitalizations have dipped under 100, the first time since last June.

Currently, there are 1,533 active cases in the area and 131,176 individuals have recovered from coronavirus infections, according to the health agency. El Paso has seen 2,590 individuals succumb to infections from the virus.

Today’s announcement shows hundreds recovered from their infections over the last two days and cases remain highest in East El Paso County.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Trail safety when biking

Donations pour in from around the country for woman who woke up to blood dripping from ceiling

Fighting military sexual assault

Crime of the Week: EPPD searching for driver who shot at car, wounding teen

State board approves Segundo Barrio Historic District application

Fatal crash on I-10 West at Anthony

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link