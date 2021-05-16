El Paso reports 68 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Department of Health says 68 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the community but no new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Sunday’s data also shows hospitalizations have dipped under 100, the first time since last June.

Currently, there are 1,533 active cases in the area and 131,176 individuals have recovered from coronavirus infections, according to the health agency. El Paso has seen 2,590 individuals succumb to infections from the virus.

Today’s announcement shows hundreds recovered from their infections over the last two days and cases remain highest in East El Paso County.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.