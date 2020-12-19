El Paso reports 4 new virus deaths, 339 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new virus-related deaths on Saturday, which did not occur on the same day.

The deaths occurred over a period of about a month. All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 50s, one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s and one female in her 90s.

There were also 339 new cases, as well as 49 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 42, 43, 44, 45, 49, 50 and 51. We are currently in CDC Week 51.

There are 36,065 active cases, down slightly from Friday’s reported 36,191 active cases, 538 hospitalized individuals and 208 in the ICU.

Health officials said that 56,965 individuals, or 60 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.

