El Paso reports 3 new virus deaths, 359 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso decreased slightly once again on Sunday, down to 447 from 451 on Saturday.

The City of El Paso Department of Health also reported 3 new virus deaths on Sunday, but those deaths occurred over a period of more than five months.

As of Sunday, there were 447 hospitalized patients, 152 in the ICU and 100 on ventilators.

There are 35,467 active cases. Health officials said that 69,048 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit www.EPStrong.org.