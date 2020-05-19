El Paso reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,800.

There were no new deaths to report, meaning the number of fatal cases remains at 47.

The latest numbers were released Monday evening in a City of El Paso Department of Public Health news release.

There have been 921 recoveries, leaving only 832 active cases among El Pasoans. This comes following more than 20,200 tests, compared to 10,200 tests conducted by May 5.

The City also addressed Gov. Greg Abbott giving El Paso an exemption to his latest order to reopen Texas businesses.

“At the request of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and Texas Reps. Joe Moody and César Blanco, El Paso and four other Texas counties will be able to delay openings by one week for some businesses that re-opened throughout Texas today and those businesses scheduled to open this Friday, May 22,” the news release said.