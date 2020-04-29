El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has announced 28 additional positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 857. Two new deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths associated with the virus in El Paso to 14.

The two deaths were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. The Mayor says both patients had underlying heath conditions.

According to the City of El Paso Public Health Department, 32 patients are hospitalized, 19 are in the ICU, and 11 of the ICU patients are currently on ventilators.

“The public must understand that each person must take responsibility and take care of each other by staying home if possible, practice social distancing, washing their hands and wearing a face covering,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza of the City/County Health Authority.









Mayor Margo says in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, El Paso’s stay home, work safe orders will expire on Friday. The City is encouraging El Pasoans to still stay at home despite the Governor’s executive order.

“We will continue to address the public health needs of our community while abiding by the Governor’s latest Executive Order to re-open Texas,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “This is an imperfect balancing act between our health and our economy. To re-open completely we must abide by social distancing, and stay home as much as possible.”

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says it’s essential that El Pasoans take into account our unique situation with proximity to Las Cruces and Juárez. “Our approach has to be different. Our approach has to take into account our community,” Samaniego said.

Ascarate Lake will reopen this weekend, allowing kayaking, fishing, golfing, and handball. Judge Samaniego says they’re highly discouraging large gatherings.

Stay Home, Work Safe Order Lifted May 1

Consistent with state and national recommendations, El Pasoans are strongly urged to stay at home if they can, and continue to exercise social distancing, proper hygiene and use face coverings. Social gatherings continue to be strongly discouraged. People over the age of 65 or considered part of a vulnerable population are strongly encouraged to continue to remain at home and limit contact as much as possible with persons from outside their immediate household.

Businesses Essential businesses which have been operating will be allowed to continue to operate with the safety protocols already in place. Retail-to-Go businesses which have been operating will be allowed to continue to operate with the safety protocols already in place. Additional businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, malls and movie theaters, will be allowed to open with certain restrictions: Operate at 25% total listed occupancy only. Operate with the same safety protocols in place for essential businesses and Retail-to-Go businesses. Face coverings are required for all employees while working at essential businesses, Retail-to-Go operations or the newly reopened businesses allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

Golf courses and private tennis courts will be open and fishing will be allowed with safety protocols in place. Tennis courts at private facilities may be utilized following the Local Health Authority’s Order or guidance.

City of El Paso parks will remain closed except for walking on designated walking paths. Public park playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts will remain closed. Playgrounds will remain closed.

City of El Paso museums and libraries will remain closed.

The updated Directive once completed will be made available at www.epstrong.org under “Health Orders.” Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling 3-1-1.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For a referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs