El Paso reports 2 COVID-19 deaths Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported by El Paso health officials Sunday, bringing the number of deaths to 293. This is the twentieth day in a row El Paso has reported at least one death associated with the virus.

Sunday’s deaths include a man in his 60s and a second man in his 70s. Both patients had underlying medical conditions.

The City also recorded 268 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases since March to 16,308. Of those, 11,946 have recovered.

In encouraging news, the number of hospitalized patients continues to drop in El Paso. As of Sunday, 211 people were hospitalized — the lowest since July 5. There are 72 patients in the ICU, however, the number of patients on ventilators climbed slightly overnight to 40.