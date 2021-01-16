El Paso reports 15 new virus deaths, 521 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso decreased slightly on Saturday, down to 451 from 458 on Friday.

The City of El Paso Department of Health also reported 15 new virus deaths on Saturday, but those deaths occurred over a period of more than five months.

All 15 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one woman in her 50s, three women and two men in their 60s, two women and three men in their 70s, one woman and two men their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 521 new cases, as well as 22 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 44, 45, 48, Week 1 and 2. We are currently in CDC Week 2.

As of Saturday, there were 451 hospitalized patients, 148 in the ICU and 98 on ventilators.

There are 35,462 active cases. Health officials said that 68,690 individuals, or 64.6 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit www.EPStrong.org.

